Dixon's Bike Shop: A Family Repair Business Keeps Park Slope Moving For Over 50 Years

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – At Dixon's Bike Shop in Park Slope, bicycle repair is a family tradition.

Chris and David Dixon inherited the business, which was founded by their father Harold in the 1960s. Their mother Marie remains a fixture.

"You can come here and tell my mom your problems. If she's here, she'll sit here for five hours. It's free therapy all day," Chris said.

Harold's cousin Tony, in his fourth decade on the job, sees benefits to working alongside relatives. When faced with a challenge, each family member has special knowledge to contribute.

"We sit down and brainstorm until we get it," Tony said.

Dixon's has earned a reputation for accommodating special requests, from customizing old models to building new wheels.

"I get a kick out of looking for the parts and putting it back together. I get a pride when the customer comes and they don't even recognize their own bicycle," Tony said.

Sometimes, referrals come from nearby competitors unwilling or unable to tackle the trickiest repairs.

"I appreciate that I have people that will pass other bike shops to come here," Chris said.

Most important to the Dixons is maintaining their community's trust.

"The formula that my dad set years ago still works today," Chris said. "Just be good to people, be fair with your pricing, and perform excellent labor. Be the best at what you do."

Dixon's Bike Shop

792 Union St

Brooklyn, NY 11215

(718) 636-0067

