Watch CBS News
Local News

A dismembered dolphin washed ashore in NYC. There's a $5,000 reward for info on who did it.

By Mark Prussin

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Strong storms rolling into NYC on Friday
First Alert Weather: Strong storms rolling into NYC on Friday 03:42

NEW YORK -- A $5,000 reward is being offered after a dead dolphin missing its fins and tail washed ashore in New York City, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The dolphin was found on the west side of Beach 8th Street in Far Rockaway, Queens on May 27 by members of the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society. According to NOAA, the marine mammal's dorsal fin, a pectoral fin and tail had been removed. 

The NOAA Office of Law Enforcement and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said there may be a video of the dolphin being dismembered on social media. 

NOAA said it's looking for information that helps identify or arrest the person or people responsible. 

Anyone with information is urged to call NOAA's Enforcement Hotline at 800-853-1964. Tips can be left anonymously, but NOAA says you must include your name and contact information to be eligible for the reward. 

Dolphins are protected under federal law

Dolphins are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, which prohibits possession of a marine mammal or any part of it, including parts taken after the animal died.

Violations are punishable by up to a year in jail or fines upwards of $100,000. 

Click here for information on how to report injured, entangled or dead marine mammals in your area. 

Mark Prussin

Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.

First published on June 14, 2024 / 3:19 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.