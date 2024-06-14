A dismembered dolphin washed ashore in NYC. There's a $5,000 reward for info on who did it.

NEW YORK -- A $5,000 reward is being offered after a dead dolphin missing its fins and tail washed ashore in New York City, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The dolphin was found on the west side of Beach 8th Street in Far Rockaway, Queens on May 27 by members of the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society. According to NOAA, the marine mammal's dorsal fin, a pectoral fin and tail had been removed.

The NOAA Office of Law Enforcement and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said there may be a video of the dolphin being dismembered on social media.

NOAA said it's looking for information that helps identify or arrest the person or people responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to call NOAA's Enforcement Hotline at 800-853-1964. Tips can be left anonymously, but NOAA says you must include your name and contact information to be eligible for the reward.

Dolphins are protected under federal law

Dolphins are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, which prohibits possession of a marine mammal or any part of it, including parts taken after the animal died.

Violations are punishable by up to a year in jail or fines upwards of $100,000.

Click here for information on how to report injured, entangled or dead marine mammals in your area.