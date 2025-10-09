Jarvis, new arrival Miller help Hurricanes beat Devils in season opener

Seth Jarvis scored the go-ahead goal with a redirect with 2:43 left to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New Jersey Devils 6-3 in Thursday night's opener for both teams.

Jarvis got position at the top of the crease as Sebastian Aho sent the puck in for the deflection, with Jarvis getting it past Jacob Markstrom. That allowed Carolina to finally take control after alternating goals with New Jersey.

Jarvis added a long-distance empty-netter with 54.1 seconds left off a turnover, while Eric Robinson added one more — this one past Markstrom after he returned to net — with 12.6 seconds left.

Defenseman K'Andre Miller scored twice in his debut with Carolina, which acquired him from the New York Rangers and signed him to a long-term deal. Taylor Hall also scored for Carolina.

Dougie Hamilton, Cody Glass and Jesper Bratt scored goals for the Devils, who answered scores from Carolina each time until Jarvis' first score.

Frederik Andersen finished with 19 saves, while Markstrom had 27.

Carolina is opening a season among the Stanley Cup favorites after winning at least one series in seven straight postseasons, including twice reaching the Eastern Conference final in the past three seasons before falling to two-time reigning champ Florida each time.

New Jersey is trying to reach the playoffs for the third time in four seasons, with the previous two trips both ending with losses to Carolina.

The Devils are opening the season with three straight road games, followed by a home opener against Florida. The Hurricanes, meanwhile, get another home game before going on their annual lengthy October road trip due to the arrival of the North Carolina State Fair taking over the area from the adjacent fairgrounds.

Up next

Devils: New Jersey visits Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

Hurricanes: Carolina hosts Philadelphia on Saturday night.