Devils beat Penguins 2-1 in shootout to take over 1st place in Metropolitan Division

Paul Cotter scored the shootout winner, Jake Allen stopped 33 of the 34 shots he faced in regulation and overtime and the New Jersey Devils beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Saturday to take sole possession of first place in the NHL's Metropolitan Division.

Jesper Bratt also scored in the shootout, and Allen turned aside Bryan Rust and Sidney Crosby to win a game for New Jersey that the Penguins dominated for long stretches. Arturs Silovs' struggles in the shootout continued, as he has allowed seven shooters to score on eight attempts this season.

Allen was the best player on the ice for the Devils, who entered the game tied with Pittsburgh in the standings after beating Montreal in overtime on Thursday night. The only goal he allowed was a pinball deflection shot by former New Jersey defenseman Ryan Graves that deflected in off Ondrej Palat.

Arseny Gritsyuk also scored, taking advantage of a brutal turnover by Kris Letang and beating Silovs with 57.5 seconds left in the first period for his third goal of his rookie season. Devils captain Nico Hischier missed a few shifts in the third after taking a puck to the face but returned before the end of regulation.

Silovs made a highlight-reel save in the second, flashing his glove to rob Jack Hughes. He finished with 23 saves in his ninth start of the season, before faltering again in the shootout.

Anthony Mantha fought Brenden Dillon midway through the first after Dillon laid out Thomas Novak with an open-ice hit.

Up next

Penguins: Return to Pittsburgh to face the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday before traveling to Sweden for two games against Nashville.

Devils: Host the New York Islanders on Monday night in No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer's first career game in Newark.