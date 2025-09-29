Deno's Wonder Wheel Park added to New York's Historic Business Preservation Registry

Deno's Wonder Wheel Park, the family-owned staple of Brooklyn's Coney Island for decades, has been added to the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry, recognizing its impact on the city's history, heritage and identity.

The registry, created in 2020, honors businesses that have operated in New York for more than 50 years.

"It's a labor of love, but it's not a labor," said Deno's co-owner D.J. Vourderis. "It's a privilege to have a piece of history and to be able to continue a piece of history."

State Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton, who nominated Deno's Wonder Wheel Park, said the attraction is worthy of protection.

"Millions of visitors from around the world have come to Coney Island specifically to ride this Ferris wheel because it is truly iconic, my own family included," Scarcella-Spanton said.

Wonder Wheel still standing after more than 100 years

The world-famous Wonder Wheel, the centerpiece of the park, was built in 1920. Standing 15 stories tall and weighing 200 tons, its owners say it has given more than 35 million rides in its lifetime while maintaining a perfect safety record.

The Wonder Wheel was designated a New York City landmark in 1989. The Vourderis family purchased it in 1983 after years of operating food stands along the boardwalk.

"Our father and mom was smart enough to buy the property many years ago when people were running out of Coney Island and businesses didn't want to be here anymore," Dennis Vourderis said.

People walk towards the Wonder Wheel in Coney Island on August 23, 2024 in New York City. Craig T Fruchtman / Getty Images

The family has weathered challenges over the years, including Superstorm Sandy and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Being closed for an entire season wiped us out," Dennis Vourderis said. "And with the help of the city and the administration at the time, we were able to extend our lease on the property that we rent."

Six Brooklyn companies are now featured on the registry. Scarcella-Spanton said she is working on legislation that would provide financial benefits, such as relief from property taxes, to help these historic businesses thrive.

"I do know one of the biggest problems that I think a lot of these businesses run into that I hear about is property tax, especially for the people who actually own — they're not leasing the land," Scarcella-Spanton said.

As the park prepares to close for the 2025 season in late October, the Vourderis family says the magic of the Wonder Wheel will return in the spring, just as it has for more than a century.

"What makes Coney Island great is that it's a place where … people who half a world away are at war. But here they stand next to each other in line, their children smiling at each other with mutual excitement," D.J. Vourderis said.

