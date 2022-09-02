Deno's Wonder Wheel: A symbol of hope on Coney Island for over 100 years

NEW YORK - Deno's Wonder Wheel began with a love story.

"For me, the Wonder Wheel is the most romantic ride in the world. It's the promise that my grandfather made to my grandmother when they got engaged," DJ Vourderis said.

After immigrating from Greece, DJ's grandfather Denos met Lula while selling hot dogs from a pushcart in Manhattan. They fell for each other, meeting for regular dates in Coney Island.

"One day, he got on his knee, said, 'Will you marry me? I don't have money to buy you a ring, but if you look up at that wheel over there, I'll buy you that one day.' It took decades, but he managed to do it," DJ said.

Forged in steel on Coney Island beach over a century ago, the 150-foot-tall ferris wheel became the Vourderises' in 1983.

Six years later, it was officially declared a New York City landmark.

All summer long—plus limited hours in the spring and fall—multiple Vourderis generations work side-by-side to keep Denos's dream alive.

"The Wonder Wheel was built during the 1918 pandemic. It survived through COVID-19," DJ said.

For DJ, it's a symbol both of resilience and unity, drawing together people of all backgrounds.

"It's always been about hope," he said.

Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park

3059 W 12th St

Brooklyn, NY 11224

Seasonal hours vary

(718) 372-2592