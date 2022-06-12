Demonstrators protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' appearance at Chelsea Piers

NEW YORK -- A protest was held Sunday by LGBTQ groups over an appearance by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at a conference at Chelsea Piers.

Demonstrators gathered at the piers on the West Side, where the conservative Jewish Leadership Conference was held.

They criticized DeSantis for legislation he signed that prohibits teachers in kindergarten through third grade from instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity.

"How outrageous that Chelsea Piers has not canceled this event. How outrageous that Gov. DeSantis is allowed to speak in the middle of Pride just blocks away from Stonewall," one person said.

Chelsea Piers said it doesn't control the content of events it hosts, but it disagrees with many of DeSantis' actions in office. Chelsea Piers also said it will donate payment for the event to pro-LGBTQ groups.