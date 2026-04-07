First-of-its-kind Deliverista hub opens outside of NYC Hall. Here's what it provides.

A new hub in New York City is up and running that affords delivery workers a place to rest, escape extreme weather and recharge themselves and their bikes and scooters.

The first-of-its-kind Deliverista hub outside City Hall was transformed from what was a newsstand. It's open 24/7 and for the public, too.

Its primary goal is helping the estimated 80,000 delivery workers who crisscross the city on mopeds and electric bikes.

"It's a place to safely recharge your bike and recharge your energy," NYC Parks Commissioner Tricia Shimamura said.

Gustavo Ajche, organizer of Los Deliveristas Unidos, said construction on the hub was fast tracked.

"The Deliverista hub is a space made by workers for workers, not controlled by any corporation," Ajche said.

Food delivery worker Idiou Barry on Tuesday demonstrated the battery-charging feature. Using a QR code, he activated the opening of a small locker, which is where he put the spent battery. Then, another door opened with a replacement.

One amenity the hub does not have is restrooms. Aboubacar Ki of the Bronx said he hopes they will be added to future hubs.

"This is the first one. If we have more, we'll think about adding a restroom," Ki said.

Organizers say what will be added to the City Hall hub soon is more bike racks.