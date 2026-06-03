Pregnant wife of Delaney Hall detainee pleads with President Trump to look at her husband's case

For weeks, there have been protests inside and outside Delaney Hall immigration detention center in Newark.

One woman whose husband is inside is scheduled to give birth Thursday. She just wants him to come home.

Plainfield, N.J. resident Liliana Ramos says her husband Danilo Chay Chim has been detained at Delaney Hall for the past four months.

That means he won't be present for the birth of their child by C-section Thursday.

"It's terrible. I just want him home."

Liliana Ramos

"We're due tomorrow," Ramos said. "We were prepping for the baby. We were getting ready. We've been talking about the baby, but he's not going to be there ... it's terrible. I just want him home."

Ramos said her due date was pushed up.

"They told me the stress, the anemia, I have depression," Ramos said. "I haven't been able to enjoy my pregnancy. I stopped working last week."

Ramos, a U.S. citizen and teacher's assistant, has had to work through her last trimester to pay the mortgage because she doesn't have her husband's income. She said her 7-year-old son is suffering too. They keep a memorial with a candle and a family photo.

"He's always asking for his dad," Ramos said.

"The people inside are not criminals"

She's asking for President Trump to step in and release her husband.

"I want to tell him please, check his case. There are not criminals, my husband, the rest of the people inside are not criminals. They are hardworking people."

CBS News New York has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security but have not yet heard back.

Ramos said her husband, 36, works as a painter. He's from Guatemala and has been in the U.S. since he was 16 and pays taxes. His immigration case has been stalled for six years. He was at work on the Sunday ICE took him into custody.

"I need him tomorrow"

"I voted for Trump. I supported Trump," family friend David Lavorata said. "I feel guilty because I kept telling Danilo, I kept telling Danilo he's not going after you. He's going after criminals."

"I want him tomorrow," Ramos said. "I need him tomorrow ... my son, he needs him tomorrow."

Ramos said that, more than anything, she would like to see her husband before the C-section, but walking up to the facility would be impossible.

Ramos added that protesters who have been violent are not helping the cause of people with loved ones at Delaney.