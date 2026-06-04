Tensions flare outside Delaney Hall ICE facility in New Jersey one day after curfew is lifted

Protesters and Newark police clashed Wednesday night outside Delaney Hall, just one day after a 9 p.m. curfew was lifted outside the ICE detention center in Newark.

Demonstrators on Wednesday got physical while trying to block vehicles, chanting "shame on you," and showing up in helmets and gas masks. Overnight video showed them banging on the hood of a car and using bicycles to obstruct traffic.

Newark police, who recently took over enforcement operations, repeatedly warned protestors not to damage property and moved in to clear the road. The confrontation turned physical, ending with officers taking two people into custody.

Family members of detainees are urging protesters to keep it peaceful, saying the violence is hurting their loved ones' cause.

Among them is Liliana Ramos of Plainfield, who is due to deliver via C-section Thursday. She is pleading for President Trump to release her husband, a Guatemalan immigrant. She said he has lived and paid taxes in the U.S. for nearly two decades and has had his case stalled for the last six years.

"I want to tell him please, check his case. There are not criminals, my husband, the rest of the people inside are not criminals. They are hardworking people."

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated her husband will "receive full due process and remain in ICE custody pending the outcome of his removal proceedings. The Trump administration is not going to ignore the rule of law."

Earlier Wednesday, Gov. Mikie Sherrill said her office submitted another formal request to visit Delaney Hall. She said she continues to hear stories about deplorable conditions detainees are experiencing.

"People who don't speak or read English being told to sign removal orders and suggesting that that'll let them out when they have no idea what they're signing. And then the people who are trying to translate it for them, facing retribution and punitive actions," she said. "We're hearing of people who are incredibly sick."

The governor once again called on the facility to allow the state health department inside to conduct a full inspection.

DHS has been accusing democratic leaders of spreading false information about the facility. A spokesperson said detainees receive full due process, food, and medical care.