Orange County woman armed with pellet gun fatally shot by New York state troopers, officials say
New York state troopers fatally shot a woman in Orange County early Saturday morning, state police say.
According to state police, troopers responded to a report of a domestic incident involving a knife at a home on Forrest Drive in Deerpark around 2:30 a.m.
When troopers arrived, police say they found a male victim on the front porch of the home. The victim told troopers a woman inside the home was armed with a knife and a firearm, and that she had stabbed him in the stomach during an argument.
State police say shortly after troopers arrived, a woman came out of the home and pointed what appeared to be a black handgun at the troopers.
Two troopers then fired their weapons at the woman, striking her, police say. Troopers rendered medical aid and called EMS. The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she died. She has been identified as 69-year-old Nancy Loftus, of Port Jervis.
State police say investigators discovered the weapon Loftus was brandishing was a pellet gun.
The male victim was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. No troopers were injured.
The investigation is ongoing.