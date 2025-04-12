Orange County woman armed with pellet gun fatally shot by New York state troopers, officials say

Woman shot, killed by New York state troopers in Orange County

New York state troopers fatally shot a woman in Orange County early Saturday morning, state police say.

According to state police, troopers responded to a report of a domestic incident involving a knife at a home on Forrest Drive in Deerpark around 2:30 a.m.

When troopers arrived, police say they found a male victim on the front porch of the home. The victim told troopers a woman inside the home was armed with a knife and a firearm, and that she had stabbed him in the stomach during an argument.

State police say shortly after troopers arrived, a woman came out of the home and pointed what appeared to be a black handgun at the troopers.

Two troopers then fired their weapons at the woman, striking her, police say. Troopers rendered medical aid and called EMS. The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she died. She has been identified as 69-year-old Nancy Loftus, of Port Jervis.

State police say investigators discovered the weapon Loftus was brandishing was a pellet gun.

The male victim was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. No troopers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.