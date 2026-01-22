Video shows deer running loose in Long Island bank after crashing through window

A dramatic video from police on Long Island shows a deer smashing through a bank's window and running loose as officers try to wrangle it in.

The wild animal set off a burglary alarm at Webster Bank in Ridge, where Suffolk County officers encountered the unexpected intruder.

The deer is seen bumping into office furniture and hopping over a desk as it scrambles trying to escape from police.

"He has antlers, so just a heads up," one officer warned another before he going inside.

A piercing alarm is heard ringing throughout the building in the background.

Video shows one officer grabbing the deer by its antlers and trying to hoist it out the window. The footage shows papers scattered across the floor, broken glass on the windowsill and chairs turned upside down.

The officers were eventually able to safely lasso the deer and guide him back outside, but not before the animal made quiet the mess.

A similar incident happened on Long Island in October 2019, when a deer crashed through a hair salon window and injured a customer.