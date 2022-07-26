Watch CBS News
Local News

Deandre Rosa, 10, found after going missing in Yonkers

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

YONKERS, N.Y. - Police in Yonkers want have located a missing 10-year-old boy with autism. 

**MISSING CHILD ALERT** Deandre Rosa; Age 10 Sex: Male Race: Hispanic Height: 4'08" Weight 104lbs Last Seen: 07/23/2022...

Posted by Yonkers Police Department on Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Yonkers police say Deandre Rosa, 10, was last seen Saturday in the area of Stanley Avenue not far from Ludlow Street. 

Deandre is 4'8", 108 pounds, and was wearing a white shirt, blue denim shorts, and black sneakers. 

He was found Tuesday morning, Yonkers Police say.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 26, 2022 / 10:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.