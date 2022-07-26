Deandre Rosa, 10, found after going missing in Yonkers
YONKERS, N.Y. - Police in Yonkers want have located a missing 10-year-old boy with autism.
Yonkers police say Deandre Rosa, 10, was last seen Saturday in the area of Stanley Avenue not far from Ludlow Street.
Deandre is 4'8", 108 pounds, and was wearing a white shirt, blue denim shorts, and black sneakers.
He was found Tuesday morning, Yonkers Police say.
