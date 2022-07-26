Deandre Rosa, 10, found after going missing in Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. - Police in Yonkers want have located a missing 10-year-old boy with autism.

**MISSING CHILD ALERT** Deandre Rosa; Age 10 Sex: Male Race: Hispanic Height: 4'08" Weight 104lbs Last Seen: 07/23/2022... Posted by Yonkers Police Department on Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Yonkers police say Deandre Rosa, 10, was last seen Saturday in the area of Stanley Avenue not far from Ludlow Street.

Deandre is 4'8", 108 pounds, and was wearing a white shirt, blue denim shorts, and black sneakers.

He was found Tuesday morning, Yonkers Police say.