Watch CBS News
Crime

Man, 58, stabbed to death after dispute at Queens gas station

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Deadly stabbing at Queens gas station
Deadly stabbing at Queens gas station 00:19

NEW YORK - Police say a man was stabbed to death overnight at a gas station in Queens. 

It happened just before midnight at a Mobile station on the Horace Harding Expressway. 

Police said a 58-year-old man was stabbed in the chest following some kind of dispute. 

The suspects are described as two men in their 20s who fled on foot. 

Police took a 26-year-old man into custody, who they are calling a person of interest.

Anyone with information about the stabbing asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 13, 2022 / 7:08 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.