Watch CBS News
Crime

1 dead, 1 wounded after stabbing at Kearny, New Jersey apartment building

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Deadly stabbing in Kearny, N.J.
Deadly stabbing in Kearny, N.J. 00:22

KEARNY, N.J. -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at an apartment building in New Jersey. 

Officers responded to a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at Hamilton Street and Schuyler Avenue in Kearny. 

Police said two female victims were stabbed -- one fatally. 

One person was taken into custody. 

There's no word on what led to the violence. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 5:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.