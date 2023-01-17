1 dead, 1 wounded after stabbing at Kearny, New Jersey apartment building
KEARNY, N.J. -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at an apartment building in New Jersey.
Officers responded to a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at Hamilton Street and Schuyler Avenue in Kearny.
Police said two female victims were stabbed -- one fatally.
One person was taken into custody.
There's no word on what led to the violence.
