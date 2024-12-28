Watch CBS News
1 pedestrian killed, 2 injured in crash involving sedan, taxi in Queens

By Alecia Reid

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK — One pedestrian was killed and two others were injured after an overnight crash sent a taxi careening onto a sidewalk in Queens.

Police say around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, a Honda Accord and yellow cab collided at the intersection of 115th Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard in South Ozone Park. The taxi mounted the sidewalk, striking three pedestrians standing on the southeast corner of the intersection.

All three pedestrians were taken to Jamaica Hospital. One victim, identified as 51-year-old Vidya Dookran-Franco, died from her injuries.

"Being pinned between a car and a wall, the way it looked ... It did look gruesome," a witness named Gianni said. "Trying to get home to their families, their loved ones, their wives, husbands, you know. This is a residential area. It's a little utopia around here. Everybody knows each other."

The other two victims, two men ages 44 and 49, are reported to be in stable condition.

Both drivers remained on scene while Highway Patrol investigated the incident.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police say there's no criminality suspected at this time.

