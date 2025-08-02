Search continues for suspect in deadly Brooklyn deli stabbing

The search for the suspect in a deadly Brooklyn deli stabbing continued Saturday.

Police sources say the attack was unprovoked and that the victim was an employee just doing his job at the New York Deli and Mini Market in East New York.

Customer was asking for loose cigarettes, union spokesperson says

The spokesman for the United Bodegas of America says the suspect walked into the store at the corner of Hegeman and Van Siclen avenues Friday afternoon asking for loose cigarettes. Employee Diego Sandoval-Nava, 33, told him they didn't have any.

The suspect left, and when he returned, he allegedly scaled the counter and stabbed Sandoval-Nava several times in the stomach. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

We're told Sandoval-Nava has been in this country for about six years, and has children and family back in Mexico.

Diego Sandoval-Nava was stabbed to death while working at a Brooklyn deli on Aug. 1, 2025. Fernando Mateo

No arrests in Brooklyn deli worker's death

Colleagues and community members are mourning the loss of Sandoval-Nava.

"I even cried when I found out he died. I'm so sorry for his loss and his family," one colleague said. "The guy was very nice. He works the morning shifts, and he leaves sometimes in the afternoon. You know, things could get pretty hectic in there, but he always did what he was supposed to do."

"Unfortunately, I heard the bad news how the bodega clerk got into a dispute and got killed, and the thug is on the loose, so I wanted to show solidarity with the community because the bodega and bodega workers, they have the toughest job in the city," Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa said. "I must tell you, it is an oasis. It is a sanctuary. When you got a problem, you know you can run into a bodega. And in some instances, it's the only thing that's open at night in the whole community around here."

So far, no arrests have been made.