NEW YORK -- At least one person is dead after a house fire early Sunday morning in Queens.

Flames broke out at a 2-story home on 36th Avenue in Astoria just before 6 a.m., according to FDNY.

Officials said the fire was under control.

There was no immediate word on how the fire started or if anyone else was hurt.