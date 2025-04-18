New York police share new details in death of Dawn Marino, as 1981 cold case continues

Police in New York want your help solving a 1981 cold case

Investigators believe one or more people are keeping a guilty secret in the death of 20-year-old Dawn Marino.

Marino was killed in 1981. Investigators are still chasing down leads 44 years later.

"That's what we're asking for today -- the public to come forward to bring peace to the Marino family," Kurt Labuda of the New York State Police said.

Dawn Marino's mysterious death investigated for over 4 decades

New York State and Warwick Police are using information checkpoints as they work to solve Marino's mysterious death. A friend saw her leaving a bar that used to be in a building on Pine Island Turnpike on May 16, 1981.

New York State Police

"She went back out to find her, and she was gone," Lt. Alton Morley of the Warwick Police Department said. "Last anyone saw her."

Reports at the time indicated Marino was anxious to get home to her boyfriend, who was watching her new puppy, Ziggy.

She was listed as missing until 1987, when a hunter setting up a stand in the woods found her skeletal remains.

Investigators share new details, hoping more witnesses come forward

On Friday, for the first time, state police brought reporters to the spot where Marino's body was found as they hope to advance the case.

Her remains were found in a concrete well near a home that had burned down years before.

Investigators also found old material printed with images in a Pennsylvania Dutch motif. They believe it is distinctive enough to jog some memories, and are urging those with information to come forward.

New York State Police provided an image of material found with Dawn Marino's body. New York State Police

"That material that we've released was found with her," Ryan Leone of the New York State Police said.

There's still crime scene tape in the woods because state police excavated there and found additional evidence not long ago.

Investigators also shared a message from one of Marino's friends.

"When I think of her, I feel good. I really cared for her, and the pain doesn't go away. It feels like yesterday, and I miss Dawn so much."

Anyone with any information is asked to call any one of the below:

New York State Police tip line at 845-344-5370

Warwick Police Department tip line at 845-986-3344

FBI tip line at 212-384-1000