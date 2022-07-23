Watch CBS News
David Jakubonis arrested on federal charge after attempted assault on Rep. Lee Zeldin

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- David Jakubonis, the man accused of trying to attack Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for New York governor, was arrested Saturday on a federal assault charge. 

According to police, Jakubonis was seen trying to swing a sharp instrument at Zeldin's neck Thursday at an upstate campaign rally.

WROC, the CBS affiliate in Rochester, reported Jakubonis was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

According to the sheriff's office, he was first charged with attempted assault in the second degree and released without bail.

A spokesperson for Zeldin's office said the congressman had a minor scrape from the incident.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

July 23, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

