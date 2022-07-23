David Jakubonis arrested on federal charge after attempted assault on Rep. Lee Zeldin

NEW YORK -- David Jakubonis, the man accused of trying to attack Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for New York governor, was arrested Saturday on a federal assault charge.

According to police, Jakubonis was seen trying to swing a sharp instrument at Zeldin's neck Thursday at an upstate campaign rally.

WROC, the CBS affiliate in Rochester, reported Jakubonis was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

According to the sheriff's office, he was first charged with attempted assault in the second degree and released without bail.

A spokesperson for Zeldin's office said the congressman had a minor scrape from the incident.