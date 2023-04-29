Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Darryl Younger, school lunch handler for DOE, killed in hit-and-run in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for a driver in a deadly hit-and-run in Long Island City, Queens.

Police say Darryl Younger, a school lunch handler for the Department of Education, was killed.

The 58-year-old was crossing Jackson Avenue heading to work early Friday morning when he was hit.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 28, 2023 / 10:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.