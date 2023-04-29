Police: Darryl Younger, school lunch handler for DOE, killed in hit-and-run in Queens
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for a driver in a deadly hit-and-run in Long Island City, Queens.
Police say Darryl Younger, a school lunch handler for the Department of Education, was killed.
The 58-year-old was crossing Jackson Avenue heading to work early Friday morning when he was hit.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
