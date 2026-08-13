Bridgewater, Massachusetts advances to Little League World Series after beating Maine

Bridgewater, Massachusetts, is heading to the Little League World Series after winning the New England Region championship game.

Bridgewater defeated Gray-New Gloucester, Maine, 8-0 in Bristol, Connecticut, on Thursday night.

Bridgewater pitcher Dominik Mombeleur was dominant. He struck out 14 batters over 5 innings and allowed only 2 hits.

"It was great. I was on today," Mombeleur said in his postgame interview on ESPN. "Strikeouts are key in this. My other pitches were also moving good, so I just had a day today."

Bridgewater went 3-0 in the regional, beating Maine in the first game 7-0 and then Vermont 11-1 to get to the title game.

MASSive congratulations to Bridgewater Joe Lazaro LL on punching their ticket to the Little League Baseball World Series, presented by @TMobile! pic.twitter.com/ohwwjDpglS — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 14, 2026

This was Bridgewater's first time competing in the regional championship in the league's 74-year history.

"We've had a ton of support all summer," Bridgewater manager Tim Zackrison said at a send-off rally before the regional last week.

"It's just like an unreal experience to do it with all my friends, all my family and it's just unreal," said player Trystan Lee.

Bridgewater will now head to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and represent New England in the Little League World Series starting next week.

Their first game will be on Wednesday against the winner of the Metro region. Darien, Connecticut, and Bayonne, New Jersey, will play in that regional championship game on Friday night.

A team from Braintree, Massachusetts, advanced to the Little League World Series last year. In 2023, Canton lost to the team from Gray-New Gloucester, Maine, in the New England Region final.