Dancing of the Giglio and Boat Parade returns to Williamsburg

Famous Giglio lift in Brooklyn on Saturday
Famous Giglio lift in Brooklyn on Saturday 00:19

NEW YORK -- The world-famous Dancing of the Giglio and Boat Parade took place in Williamsburg on Sunday.

The tradition is a highlight of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel feast dating back to 1887 and brought to Brooklyn by the Nolani immigrants from Italy.

A boat, which represents the ship that returned St. Paulinus from captivity, is complete with a fitted mast, sail and rigging. It's carried through the streets by 112 dancing and marching men.

"The excitement, the food, the games, the fun and the expression of faith -- it's just a great celebration of our city and our culture," said Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello, a pastor at Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

The Giglio, a seven-story tall tower decorated with Gigli flowers and the image of St. Paulinus, is also carried through the streets.

