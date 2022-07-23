West Hempstead man arrested on animal cruelty charges

HOWARD BEACH, N.Y. -- A West Hempstead man has been arrested for allegedly abusing his dog, then abandoning her outside an animal rescue.

The Nassau County District Attorney's office says 41-year-old Damian Douglas was arrested Thursday and faces multiple animal cruelty charges.

The dog was left in a crate outside Bobbi & the Strays Rescue Center in Freeport on July 7. A rescue worker said the dog was emaciated, had multiple sores and couldn't even hold her own head up.

In a statement, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said, "The defendant allegedly kept his dog in a crate outside his home for at least eight months and allowed his animal to suffer open sores, severe malnourishment and muscle wasting. This is one of the worst cases of extreme confinement and animal cruelty we've ever seen in this county."

The dog was taken to Howard Beach Animal Clinic for emergency care. Veterinary staff there named her Athena, for her strength.

An abused dog, who doctors have named Athena, was left in front of a Nassau County animal rescue center on July 7, 2022. CBS2

Veterinarians say Athena is expected to be OK once she gains weight and undergoes surgery. Once she has recovered, she will be put up for adoption.

Douglas was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court Aug. 2.