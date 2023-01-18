Watch CBS News
Local News

Mural of Bills safety Damar Hamlin unveiled in Buffalo

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Mural honoring Damar Hamlin unveiled in Buffalo
Mural honoring Damar Hamlin unveiled in Buffalo 00:25

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A new mural showing love for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was unveiled in Buffalo.

The 17-foot tall mural was painted by a local artist not far from the stadium where the team plays.

The mural shows Hamlin in his uniform making a heart gesture.

The safety tweeted a picture of the mural Monday, along with heart hands and fire emojis.

Hamlin is still recovering after suffering cardiac arrest on the field nearly two weeks ago.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 11:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.