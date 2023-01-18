Mural of Bills safety Damar Hamlin unveiled in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A new mural showing love for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was unveiled in Buffalo.

The 17-foot tall mural was painted by a local artist not far from the stadium where the team plays.

The mural shows Hamlin in his uniform making a heart gesture.

The safety tweeted a picture of the mural Monday, along with heart hands and fire emojis.

Hamlin is still recovering after suffering cardiac arrest on the field nearly two weeks ago.