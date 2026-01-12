Paterson, N.J. special needs students allegedly given hot sauce by teacher as discipline

A New Jersey mother is speaking out after her special needs child was allegedly given hot sauce as discipline by his teacher.

While not confirming details of the claims, Paterson Public Schools confirmed that teacher has been let go.

CBS News New York sat down with the mother, who wants to raise awareness for other parents.

The allegations against a teacher at Dale Avenue School

Quasheema Frye is the proud, protective mother of two sons with autism. Lamond, who is 6, is nonverbal.

"I feel like I got to talk for him and I got to be here for him and that's why I'm stepping up and I'm just getting this out," Frye said.

The concerned mother was outraged over allegations a teacher at Paterson's Dale Avenue School gave her son hot sauce.

"It's a kid. How could you even think of doing something like that to a kid?" Frye said.

She said she was alerted to a Facebook post from Dec. 22, claiming a teacher at the school, "is putting hot sauce in the students' mouths as discipline for their behavior."

Kenya Hilton, a substitute in the district, posted the allegations after she says another substitute told her about the incident.

"She was in the bathroom taking another child to the bathroom, washing her hands. Then she just hears a crazy yelling," Hilton said. "She said that he ran into the bathroom and started rinsing his mouth out, and 'That's when I knew something was wrong.' She says she saw the teacher put the hot sauce in the other children's mouths."

Hilton said the new substitute teacher -- whose name she didn't get -- said she reported the incident to a superior, but Hilton was worried it wouldn't be enough.

"I'm the mom of a neurodivergent child as well, and, honestly, my heart was hurting. I was disgusted," Hilton said.

"The allegation is being investigated"

Hilton says the day after her Facebook post, she was contacted by an investigator and the district sent a message to parents, alerting them that "the allegation is being investigated."

That's when Frye said she contacted the school to see if it was her child's class, and received a call from the principal more than two weeks later.

"She said, 'and I'm sorry to inform you but your son was one of the children,'" Frye said.

However, Frye says at a meeting Monday the principal backtracked, saying it was not her son, leaving her with more questions than answers.

A Paterson Public Schools spokesperson said the district immediately initiated an investigation and the individual is no longer employed by the district.

"The District is aware of the allegation regarding an incident at Dale Avenue Elementary School and immediately initiated an investigation in accordance with established protocols. The individual involved is no longer employed by the District. We are committed to ensuring that every student feels safe, respected, and supported. Due to the nature of the matter, we are unable to share additional details at this time," the spokesperson said.

"More needs to be done then. You just firing this person. They need to be held accountable. They need to be in jail. Like, there's so many things I could think of, like hot sauce?" Frye said.