Police searching for suspect in attempted kidnapping in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a suspect after an attempted kidnapping in Brooklyn.

It happened Sunday afternoon near Pitkin Avenue and Ashford Street in the Cypress Hills section.

Surveillance video shows a man getting out of an SUV and following a 13-year-old girl pushing a laundry cart.

Police are looking for a suspect after an attempted kidnapping in Brooklyn on March 20, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

Police say the man attempted to grab her cart and repeatedly tried to get the teen to go with him. She refused and got away.

The man then returned to his car and took off.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on March 23, 2022 / 9:36 PM

