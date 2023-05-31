Watch CBS News
2 shot in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

By Jesse Zanger

NEW YORK - Emergency responders are on the scene following a report of a shooting in Brooklyn. 

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at Eastern Parkway near Bedford and Frankln Avenues in Crown Heights

Two people were shot and rushed to the hospital. 

Chopper 2 flew over the scene. About a dozen officers could be seen at the location. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on May 31, 2023 / 10:18 AM

