2 shot in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Emergency responders are on the scene following a report of a shooting in Brooklyn.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at Eastern Parkway near Bedford and Frankln Avenues in Crown Heights.

Two people were shot and rushed to the hospital.

Chopper 2 flew over the scene. About a dozen officers could be seen at the location.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.