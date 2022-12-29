Police: 75-year-old woman struck by truck driver, killed in Brooklyn

Watch CBS News
NEW YORK -- A woman was struck by a truck driver and killed in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

It happened around 2 p.m. at St. John's Place and Utica Avenue in Crown Heights.

Police say the 75-year-old was crossing the street in the crosswalk when she was hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 41-year-old driver is facing charges for driving with a suspended license.

