Crowds return to Saint Patrick's Cathedral for Easter Mass

NEW YORK -- Crowds are visiting Saint Patrick's Cathedral on Sunday as Easter Mass is celebrated throughout the day.

For the first time in nearly three years, capacity is not restricted by COVID, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.

In 2020, services were forced to go virtual. In 2021, the cathedral's doors were open, but capacity was capped at 50 percent.

If the crowds outside Saint Patrick's this week were any indication, the pews will be packed in 2022.

Those who got up early for the 7 a.m. service at Saint Patrick's told CBS2 what Easter means to them.

"I'm hopeful for some peace in the world, particularly in Europe and Ukraine," one man said.

"It's a new beginning. He has risen, and I'm hoping that all of us rise as well and that we become better people," one woman said.

It's not just services at full capacity that are back this year.

The beloved Easter Bonnet Parade and Festival is making its return. Before the pandemic, Fifth Avenue would be full of people wearing outrageous and beautiful hats to welcome the arrival of spring.

In Brooklyn, Bishop Robert Brennan will mark his first Easter with a number of prayer services to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.

Gov. Kathy Hochul will attend mass at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn.

Local health officials have been urging people to wear masks at holiday gatherings this weekend and get tested for COVID beforehand.