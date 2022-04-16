As COVID cases climb, health officials warn New Yorkers to stay safe over holiday weekend
NEW YORK - Health officials have a warning for New Yorkers ahead of the holiday weekend as COVID cases continue to climb statewide.
It was a quiet Friday at a COVID testing tent in Times Square, but Jared MacFarlane was staying diligent. He was one of the few getting tested there ahead of the holiday weekend.
"Since I've seen an uptick in numbers in New York, I'm just trying to be on my Ps and Qs, and I'm going to see a friend for her 30th birthday today, so don't want that to be a celebration ruined by COVID," MacFarlane told CBS2's Ali Bauman.
The city health department is urging New Yorkers to get tested before and after attending any gatherings this weekend and "certainly before choosing to remove your mask at a holiday gathering."
City Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan told CBS2's Marcia Kramer earlier in the week, "Make sure that you're negative when you walk into your family gathering, and then of course, get tested in the following days to make sure that you weren't exposed."
While New York City is still at a low COVID alert level, cases are rising.
The latest data shows five neighborhoods have positivity rates over 10%, four of which are in Manhattan.
"Personally, right now, I don't feel like I'm too likely to get COVID, but, you know, I don't want to be spreading it for people who are more vulnerable than me," MacFarlane said.
Meanwhile, some COVID restrictions in Broadway theaters could be eased at the end of April.
The Broadway League announced Friday that many of its 41 theaters may no longer require proof of vaccination.
The League is, however, extending the current mask requirement for audiences through at least May 31.
"I think the masks help us feel relatively safe," said John Kim, of California.
"Whatever it's gonna take for us to keep the theaters open so that we can continue to enjoy shows," said Stephanie Owens, of Seattle.
Wendy Campbell, from Canada, said getting rid of the vaccine mandate may keep her away from the theater.
"As seniors, I think we need to have that extra security," she said.
Broadway masking protocols for the summer will be announced in May.
In the meantime, the state health department says New Yorkers should consider wearing a mask if gathering in an indoor public space this holiday weekend.
