New Jersey crossing guard killed after being hit by car while helping two children cross street

A New Jersey crossing guard was struck and killed while helping two kids cross the street in Woodland Park, prosecutors said.

The 80-year-old woman was assisting the children just after 3:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of McBride Avenue and Lackawanna Avenue.

The three were hit by a vehicle, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said.

The crossing guard was transported to Saint Joseph's University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The two minors were also taken to the hospital and are stable, prosecutors said.

Police said the driver remained on the scene. No word on whether the person will face charges.

Law enforcement officials are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the prosecutor's office at 1-877-370-PCPO, submit an anonymous tip online or contact the Woodland Park Police tip line at 973-345-8117.