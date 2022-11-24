"Criminal Minds: Evolution" premieres Thanksgiving Day on Paramount+

NEW YORK -- After going off the air two years ago, "Criminal Minds" is back and only on Paramount+.

On "Criminal Minds: Evolution," the FBI's elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet -- a person who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers.

As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.

Actors Aisha Tyler and Kirsten Vangsness return to their original roles.

"We loved making the show, and we felt like when it ended, we still had plenty of stories that we wanted to tell," Tyler told CBS2.

"Now there's more and it's juicier and different and sexier, like it's all the things," Vangsness said.

The new season starts streaming Thursday, on Thanksgiving Day, on Paramount+. Paramount is the parent company of CBS New York.