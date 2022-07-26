Watch CBS News
Crash at Lincoln Tunnel snarls Tuesday morning commute

NEW YORK - A crash at the Lincoln Tunnel to New Jersey put a crunch on the Tuesday morning commute. 

At one point traffic was delayed up to 30 minutes because of the crash between a bus and a car on Route 495. 

Port Authority Police say the driver who caused the crash tried to leave the scene, but their car became disabled, and police found them. 

Summonses for the driver are pending. 

All lanes have been reopened since just after 8 a.m. 

First published on July 26, 2022 / 11:28 AM

