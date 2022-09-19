HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra gets updated COVID booster shot in New York City

NEW YORK -- In an interview with "60 Minutes," President Joe Biden stated the pandemic is "over," but he also recognized the virus remains a threat.

That why U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra visited New York on Monday to urge people to get the latest COVID booster shot, CBS2's John Dias reported.

Doctors say the updated COVID booster shot is the biggest development since the vaccine first came out. They are encouraging those who are eligible to get it right away.

The summer season is ending, but Paul Mendoza is already getting ready for what could be in store this winter: a COVID surge. Mendoza said he's getting the updated booster to protect his daughter.

The federal government is still designating COVID-19 as a public health emergency. Last week, the head of the World Health Organization urged countries to keep up their efforts fighting the virus.

"We are not there yet. But the end is in sight," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Biden made the bold and optimistic statement Sunday on "60 Minutes," adding the country is still grappling with a COVID problem and the only thing that could help is more people getting vaccinated and boosted.

"And we lost a million people, a million people, to COVID. When I got into office, when I got elected, only 2 million people had been vaccinated. I got 220 million," said Biden.

Moments after Becerra got his updated booster shot, Dias asked him if he thinks the pandemic is over.

"The president was reflecting what so many Americans are feeling and thinking. With the masking, with the efforts to protect our children, our seniors, we've learned how to cope," said Becerra.

WHO is the only entity with the power to determine when the pandemic has ended.