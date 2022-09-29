Counting down to I WILL GRADUATE Day at Barclays Center

"I Will Graduate" Day coming up at Barclays Center

NEW YORK - Here at CBS2, we're counting down to I WILL GRADUATE Day at the Barclays Center.

It's part of a citywide program changing the lives of students and helping them reach their academic goals.

CBS2 is a proud partner under our #BetterTogether campaign.

Earlier this month, we took you to Pledge Day at a school in Brownsville, Brooklyn, where students signed a promise to themselves.

On Oct. 24, students from across the city will gather at the Barclays Center for a star-studded event encouraging the program's participants to keep their promise.

There's even a documentary, "The Making of I WILL GRADUATE Day 2020," and we will be streaming it next Monday on CBS News New York.

I WILL GRADUATE President Sanchez Tuitt and Executive Director and Co-Founder Tonya Lewis Taylor stopped by to discuss the program.

