Counting down to I WILL GRADUATE Day at Barclays Center

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK - Here at CBS2, we're counting down to I WILL GRADUATE Day at the Barclays Center. 

It's part of a citywide program changing the lives of students and helping them reach their academic goals. 

CBS2 is a proud partner under our #BetterTogether campaign

Earlier this month, we took you to Pledge Day at a school in Brownsville, Brooklyn, where students signed a promise to themselves. 

On Oct. 24, students from across the city will gather at the Barclays Center for a star-studded event encouraging the program's participants to keep their promise. 

There's even a documentary, "The Making of I WILL GRADUATE Day 2020," and we will be streaming it next Monday on CBS News New York

I WILL GRADUATE President Sanchez Tuitt and Executive Director and Co-Founder Tonya Lewis Taylor stopped by to discuss the program. 

Check out their interview in the video clip above. 

For more information, CLICK HERE

First published on September 29, 2022 / 10:57 AM

