3 construction workers critically injured in electrical fire in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Three construction workers are in critical condition after a construction incident in Brooklyn.

The FDNY says they suffered burns from an electric arc that sparked fire at an eight-story building under construction on Clarkson Avenue in Flatbush on Friday.

One worker suffered burns to his face, neck and hands.

"It was chaotic. There were ambulances and fire trucks all along Clarkson and all up and down Rogers," witness Shayna Blaize said. "Just shocked, and everybody was looking around not knowing what was going on, trying to figure it out, I guess."

Inspectors from the Department of Buildings were sent to the site.

Violations could be issued.