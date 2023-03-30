Nonverbal teen with autism found his way back to family after getting lost in NYC

NEW YORK -- A nonverbal teenager with autism found his way back to his family after he was missing for almost 24 hours in New York City.

Sixteen-year-old Connor Lian's parents are breathing a sigh of relief after he somehow found his way home.

"I am crying. I was so surprised. It's a miracle," said Willaim Lian, his father.

"I don't know, he just walked up to the door," said Amy Lian, his mother. "I'm so relieved."

UPDATE: Connor has been found. Thank you to everyone who shared his photo & helped us reunite him with his family.#Community https://t.co/ED7jHCFqOO — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) March 30, 2023

The family is here from California to visit family in Flushing, Queens.

At around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Connor Lian, his twin brother and his parents were seeing some sights in Midtown Manhattan, when he got separated from the group.

"There was a big crowd, there was like protesters. They go East 42nd Street. Then we go on the other side. We were going to Bryant Park. I turn around, my one son is there, the other son is gone. We lost sight of him. We didn't know where to go. We just keep looking all over the place," William Lian said.

They said Connor didn't have money or a cellphone. They called police within 30 minutes to report him missing.

Have you seen Connor Lian? The missing is non-verbal and WILL RUN if approached, or if his name is called. So please exercise caution if he is located. He has been missing since Wednesday, March 29th, 2023 at approximately 1700 hours within the confines of the 14th Precinct in pic.twitter.com/ZkjZ2CPACG — NYPD 5th Precinct (@NYPD5Pct) March 30, 2023

Connor's parents worried all night about where he would sleep, if he would be cold and what he would eat.

Suddenly, at 3 p.m. Thursday, Connor showed up at his grandfather's house, eight miles from where he was last seen.

"He just walked in. We have no idea how he got home. By Long Island Rail Road or by subway, I don't know " said William Lian. "Shocked! It was the first time he took a train."

"We took the Long Island Rail Road to the city. I think he probably took the same route back," said Amy Lian.

The Lians said they're eager to learn more about what happened. But for now they're just happy Connor is healthy and safe.