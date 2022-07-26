Watch CBS News
Local News

Connecticut's child tax credit deadline coming up on July 31

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

HARTFORD, Conn. - Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is urging families to apply for the child tax rebate before the July 31 deadline. 

The maximum rebate is $250 for up to three children. 

Single or married parents filing separately who make $100,000 or less are eligible for the maximum amount, as well as heads of household making under $169,000, and married couples earning less than $200,000 a year. 

"We created this state tax rebate to give Connecticut families with children some additional relief. State law requires the application period to close on July 31. I strongly urge all families who claimed at least one dependent child on their federal income tax return to submit an application as soon as possible so that this rebate can be sent to you with no delays," Lamont said. 

Those who have higher income rates may be eligible to receive a reduced rebate based on their income. 

For more information, CLICK HERE

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 26, 2022 / 5:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.