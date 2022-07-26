Connecticut's child tax credit deadline coming up on July 31

HARTFORD, Conn. - Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is urging families to apply for the child tax rebate before the July 31 deadline.

The maximum rebate is $250 for up to three children.

Single or married parents filing separately who make $100,000 or less are eligible for the maximum amount, as well as heads of household making under $169,000, and married couples earning less than $200,000 a year.

"We created this state tax rebate to give Connecticut families with children some additional relief. State law requires the application period to close on July 31. I strongly urge all families who claimed at least one dependent child on their federal income tax return to submit an application as soon as possible so that this rebate can be sent to you with no delays," Lamont said.

Those who have higher income rates may be eligible to receive a reduced rebate based on their income.

For more information, CLICK HERE.