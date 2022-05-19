Watch CBS News
Connecticut families can apply for child tax rebate as of June 1

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

HARTFORD, Conn. - Starting June 1, Connecticut families will be able to apply for the child tax rebate signed into law earlier this month. 

The maximum rebate is $250 for up to three children. 

Single or married parents filing separately who make $100,000 or less are eligible for the maximum amount, as well as heads of household making under $169,000, and married couples making less than $200,000 a year. 

Those who have higher income rates may be eligible to receive a reduced rebate based on on their income. 

First published on May 19, 2022 / 1:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

