Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont encourages families to send kids to summer camps

HARTFORD, Conn. -- With summer vacation around the corner, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is encouraging families to send their children to camps.

The governor and education officials say the state offers more than 200 camps, including many free programs.

They say youth camps provide learning opportunities and resources that improve a child's quality of life.

"These camps represent a little bit of something for every one of these kids, helps to get back in the game, helps to learn in a different way, helps to be with each other and socialize and makes the fall even better," Lamont said.

Just last week, Lamont announced that $13 million in grants will go to 110 organizations to provide learning opportunities to children during the summers of 2023 and 2024.