Connecticut residents seeing more stink bugs indoors as weather gets colder

October 9, 2023 / 7:01 AM
CONNECTICUT -- As temperatures get colder, bugs are making their way indoors and Connecticut residents say they are seeing more stink bugs. 

Agricultural experts say stink bugs are bad for gardens and cause damage to fruits and vegetables. 

So, how can you stop stink bugs and other insects from getting inside? 

"Caulk cracks and crevices, which also weatherizes the home and physically excludes these insects," said Dr. Gale Ridge, with the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. 

Be careful about squishing stink bugs. Experts say they will emit a strong odor as a defense mechanism. 

First published on October 9, 2023 / 7:01 AM

