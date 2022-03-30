Outdoor dining rules extended in Connecticut

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday extended outdoor dining rules that started because of the pandemic.

From West Hartford, the governor signed legislation that gives restaurants the right to offer outdoor seating along sidewalks and parking lots. The spots must be approved by the municipalities' zoning boards.

The measure is good through April 2023.

Lamont spoke about how outdoor dining has been a lifeline for restaurants struggling during the pandemic.

"If there was a silver lining to COVID, I think outdoor dining was a big piece of that," Lamont said.

"It's the best thing on the planet," said Christiane Gehami, chef and owner of Arugula Bistro. "We would not be standing here without it."

The bill received bipartisan support from state lawmakers, who approved the measure last week.