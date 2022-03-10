Connecticut lawmakers demand suspension of state, federal gas taxes
STAMFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut Republicans are calling for a more direct way for residents to save money on gas.
At a news conference Thursday, state lawmakers demanded a suspension of state and federal gas taxes.
They said the move would immediately save people in Connecticut 45 cents a gallon.
Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont says he's working with the legislature to provide some relief.
