Connecticut lawmakers demand suspension of state, federal gas taxes

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut Republicans are calling for a more direct way for residents to save money on gas.

At a news conference Thursday, state lawmakers demanded a suspension of state and federal gas taxes.

They said the move would immediately save people in Connecticut 45 cents a gallon.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont says he's working with the legislature to provide some relief.

March 10, 2022

