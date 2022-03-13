Watch CBS News

Mayor Eric Adams plans to increase tax credits for thousands of working New Yorkers

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams outlined his vision Sunday for a better social safety net -- by increasing tax credits for New Yorkers.

He said 840,000 working city residents, "are allowed to get this benefit to put money in their pockets. It helps with food, it helps with bills, it helps with rent. It just helps, period. We're hoping we can have the tax incentives that will allow for the expansion of child care."

The mayor said an earned income tax credit and investments in child care should be part of the 2023 budget proposals.

He's calling on lawmakers in Albany to match the $250 million investment in the state budget as well. 

First published on March 12, 2022 / 7:01 PM

