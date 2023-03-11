Connecticut lawmakers considering bill to legalize bear hunting
HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut lawmakers are considering a bill to legalize bear hunting.
A public hearing was held Friday over the controversial issue.
The legislation would allow annual hunting of up to 50 black bears in Litchfield County to combat the growing population.
Gov. Ned Lamont says he would support it.
