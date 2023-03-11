Watch CBS News
Connecticut lawmakers considering bill to legalize bear hunting

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut lawmakers are considering a bill to legalize bear hunting.

A public hearing was held Friday over the controversial issue.

RELATED STORY: Black bear hibernating under Connecticut family's home: "He's super chill"

The legislation would allow annual hunting of up to 50 black bears in Litchfield County to combat the growing population.

Gov. Ned Lamont says he would support it.

First published on March 10, 2023 / 9:31 PM

