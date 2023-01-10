Watch CBS News
Black bear hibernating under Connecticut family's home: "He's super chill"

By CBS New York Team

PLAINVILLE, Conn. -- A black bear has been hibernating under a Connecticut family's home. 

The people who live there decided they better let it stay. 

"I turned my head and saw the bear, and we were staring right at each other. It's pretty crazy," one resident said. "He's massive, but he's super chill. He hasn't really done much so far."

Animal officials recommended they let the bear rest until it's done hibernating, which could be several months. 

In the meantime, the family is posting updates on the bear's new Instagram account, Marty the Bear.

