MTA Chair Janno Lieber bashes New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy for congestion pricing lawsuit

NEW YORK -- Tensions are escalating on both sides of the Hudson River after MTA Chair Janno Lieber bashed the Garden State and Gov. Phil Murphy at an MTA board meeting on Wednesday.

Lieber criticized Murphy for slowing the congestion pricing rollout with legal challenges and holding up infrastructure projects in New York.

"Phil Murphy's not on the ballot in Brownsville. He's not on the ballot in Far Rockaway. He's not on the ballot in Washington Heights. But those people aren't going to get the quality of railroad service, subway service that they ought to have because New Jersey doesn't want us to be able to toll our own roads like they toll their own roads in New Jersey," said Lieber.

New Jersey politicians filed a lawsuit to stop congestion pricing last summer, arguing it would be a financial burden to drivers coming from the Garden State.

Lieber also criticized Murphy for considering fare hikes after NJ Transit proposed a 15% increase that could take effect July 1, pending board approval.

"And in New Jersey, they're focused on drivers, but they haven't solved the fiscal crisis and the only solution so far is to hit the riders for 15% more fares without dealing with the whole scale of a 25% budget crisis " Lieber said. "Meantime, New Jersey Transit seems to every couple days have a complete shutdown because they and Amtrak have a signal and communication system which keeps falling apart."

We reached out to Murphy's office and NJ Transit and are waiting to hear their responses.

Meanwhile, Lieber said the installation of license plate scanners is almost complete and the MTA hopes to start tolling drivers entering Manhattan below 60th Street in the spring.