Coney Island's Luna Park opens for 2023 season

NEW YORK -- Coney Island's Luna Park is now officially open for the 2023 season.

The park will donate Sunday's proceeds to youth charities. Mayor Eric Adams was there for Donation Day.

There are three new attractions at Luna Park this year.

The park is open on weekends but will open daily during the week of Easter when students are on spring break. It will open daily for the summer beginning Memorial Day.

April 2, 2023

