Con Edison cuts proposed rate hikes for New York City, Westchester customers

Con Edison has agreed to cut proposed rate hikes under a new three-year plan.

Earlier this year, the utility proposed double-digit rate increases of 11.4% for electric and 13.3% for natural gas, sparking outcry from lawmakers and customers alike. They later lowered the proposed rate hikes slightly to 11.3% for electric and 10.5% for gas, but still faced pushback.

Under the new proposal, New York City and Westchester County customers would see increases of 2.8% on the average electric bill each year, and 2% increases for gas, the utility said.

Con Edison said the proposal comes after an 11-month process. The utility said the new proposal takes into account affordability, along with the investments needed to maintain reliability and resilience.

The state Public Service Commission (PSC) still has to approve the plan.

In a joint statement, Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins and the county Board of Legislators said they "strongly reject the proposed rate increases."

"Let's be clear: investing in infrastructure and clean energy is important. We support a reliable grid and a sustainable future. But that future must be affordable. Con Edison cannot be allowed to continue passing their costs on to customers without full transparency, real justification, and measurable accountability," the statement read, in part.

They added they urge "the PSC to reconsider this proposal, and work with local leaders to find solutions that do not further burden Westchester ratepayers."